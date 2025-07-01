JD Vance on Republican megabill: ICE funding matters, ‘everything else’ is ‘immaterial’

UPDATE (July 1, 2025, 12:16 p.m. ET): Shortly after this post was published, Senate Republicans narrowly approved their far-right legislative package.

As the Republican Party’s megabill inches toward a Senate vote, different observers and constituencies are focused on which of its many elements are the most important. Are the regressive tax breaks for the wealthy the most notable part of the far-right package? Or maybe the sweeping Medicaid cuts?

Should the focus be on cuts to the Affordable Care Act? The struggling families that would lose food assistance? The damage that the GOP legislation would do to the nation’s energy industries? The trillions of dollars that the bill intends to add to the national debt?

As it turns out, JD Vance has his own opinion about the legislation he might help advance. This was part of the thread the vice president published to social media late Monday night:

The thing that will bankrupt this country more than any other policy is flooding the country with illegal immigration and then giving those migrants generous benefits. The [One Big Beautiful Bill Act] fixes this problem. And therefore it must pass. Everything else — the CBO score, the proper baseline, the minutiae of the Medicaid policy — is immaterial compared to the ICE money and immigration enforcement provisions.

To be sure, as a factual matter, Vance isn’t wrong about the impact the far-right legislation would have on ICE’s budget. As NBC News reported, the Republicans’ reconciliation package sets aside $150 billion for immigration enforcement, and about $30 billion of that total would go toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This would represent a dramatic increase over the status quo — ICE’s budget would nearly quadruple — and ensure that ICE is far better funded than other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

But the vice president’s sales pitch still needs some work.