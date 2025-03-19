Opinion

JD Vance picks up a side job at the RNC, breaking new historical ground

Donald Trump said Vance will “do a fantastic job” as the RNC's new finance chair. Maybe so, but doesn’t the vice president already have a job?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

