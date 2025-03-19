JD Vance picks up a side job at the RNC, breaking new historical ground

Around this time eight years ago, as Donald Trump’s first term got underway, the Republican National Committee issued a press release introducing the members of its finance team. It became the stuff of legend — and not in a good way.

The RNC finance team, the party announced in early April 2017, would be led by Steve Wynn, Elliott Broidy, Michael Cohen and Louis DeJoy, each of whom became controversial for their own reasons. Indeed, two of the four ended up pleading guilty to crimes unrelated to their work with the party.

Eight years later, the RNC’s finance team is again making headlines, but this time for a very different reason. NBC News reported:

[Vice President JD] Vance will be the next Republican National Committee finance chair, the first time a sitting vice president has concurrently served in the role, the RNC announced today. Vance said in a statement that to ‘fully enact the MAGA mandate’ and Trump’s vision, ‘we must keep and grow our Republican majorities in 2026.’

Trump said in a statement that Vance will do “a fantastic job,” and that might very well be true. But the prediction overlooked a relevant detail: Doesn’t the vice president already have a job?

A New York Times report described Vance’s side gig as “an unusual arrangement,” adding, “In both national parties, the finance chair role has typically gone to a reliable party fund-raiser who has time on his or her hands, not someone with significant governing responsibilities.”