Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump’s BLS pick is an ‘extreme partisan’ with no technical understanding of data: Jason Furman August 12, 2025 / 08:46

Jan. 6 revelations about Trump’s labor statistics nominee create new test for GOP senators

E.J. Antoni’s nomination to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics was already dreadful. New reporting on his Jan. 6 connection makes it vastly worse.

Aug. 14, 2025, 8:47 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post