Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump struggling to keep up as Harris backers self-organize to help campaign August 15, 2024 / 04:37

Hundreds of former Bush, McCain and Romney staffers back Harris

The more Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris as some kind of radical, the more mainstream Republicans throw their support behind the Democratic nominee.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post