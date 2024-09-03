Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Where did the cash go?’: Maddow looks for clues in new report about Trump, Egypt and $10 million August 6, 2024 / 10:41

House Dems press Trump for answers on alleged money from Egypt

Donald Trump will likely ignore new congressional questions about Egypt and an alleged $10 million cash withdrawal, but the line of inquiry has real merit.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post