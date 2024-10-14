Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘It already happened’: Report exposes extent of Trump’s abuse of power while in office  October 9, 2024 / 05:22

Harris puts transparency (or lack thereof) in the 2024 spotlight

There can be no doubt that when it comes to transparency, Kamala Harris has a significant advantage over Donald Trump.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post