‘The Gulf of America’: Trump vows to rename the Gulf of Mexico

No one’s going to believe this, but a few years ago I started making some notes about a possible movie script about staffers at a fictional Republican White House. In the opening scene, I envisioned one aide making a spirited case for changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” while his colleagues rolled their eyes in exasperation.

My goal was to be satirical, to highlight an imagined conversation that might capture some of the more outlandish ideas that come up in GOP circles.

It never occurred to me that this could become an actual goal of Republican officials in reality. And yet, with 13 days remaining before Inauguration Day, Donald Trump has inadvertently stolen my ridiculous idea and vowed to pursue it as part of his second-term agenda. This was the message the Republican president-elect shared during his latest press conference at Mar-a-Lago:

We’re going to be announcing at a future date, pretty soon, we’re going to change — because we do most of the work there, and it’s ours — we’re going be changing — sort of the opposite of Biden, where he’s closing everything up, essentially getting rid of $50 to $60 trillion worth of assets — we’ll be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America: What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate.”

As a video clip from the event makes clear, the incoming American president is not kidding.

Trump: "We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."

As reports in The Daily Beast and The Hill noted, this large body of water has been called the Gulf of Mexico for roughly half a millennium. How, exactly, would Trump go about trying to rename it? I confess to knowing very little about international maritime law, though if the president-elect follows through on his latest promise, we’ll probably be hearing more soon enough about what’s possible.