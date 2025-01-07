Opinion

Trump doesn’t deny considering military coercion to gain control of Panama Canal January 7, 2025 / 01:49

‘The Gulf of America’: Trump vows to rename the Gulf of Mexico

“We’ll be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” the president-elect vowed. He wasn’t kidding.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

