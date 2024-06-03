Opinion

Republicans frantic to explain Trump’s criminality to voters and themselves June 1, 2024 / 08:01

Following guilty verdict, former Trump lawyer pans key GOP claim

Republicans desperately want people to believe Joe Biden was responsible for Donald Trump's prosecution. Even a former Trump lawyer called it "ridiculous."

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

