In fundraising appeal, Trump claims he was ‘tortured’ in Georgia

Donald Trump is defined in large part by his dishonesty, but the lies that appear in the former president’s fundraising appeals are often hysterical, even by his standards. The Washington Post this week highlighted the Republican’s willingness to use “false [and] inflammatory messages to rake in campaign cash,” adding, “Some recent pitches have raised eyebrows even among longtime Trump observers and advisers.”

It was against this backdrop that The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Donald Trump has amped up false claims about his criminal case in Fulton County ahead of this week’s presidential debate in Atlanta. One that’s caught steam in recent days is a statement the former president made in a campaign fundraising appeal that “they tortured me in the Fulton County jail.”

The fundraising message, which included an offer for a $47 mug, told prospective donors, “I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail and TOOK MY MUG SHOT.”

The fact that the former president was photographed as part of the legal process wasn’t especially controversial — Trump, a private citizen, was treated like every other criminal suspect arraigned in Fulton County — so there was no obvious need to put the mugshot reference in all caps.

The local report nevertheless went on to note, “There’s no evidence that Trump was tortured or mistreated when he surrendered at the Fulton jail after being indicted on 13 felony counts last August. But it’s just the latest of many lies, exaggerations and half-truths the former president has made over the years about the Fulton case, District Attorney Fani Willis and other prosecutors who have scrutinized him in recent years.”

It’s also a timely reminder that the presumptive GOP nominee insists on always being seen as a victim, especially in those rare instances in which he’s facing possible accountability for his alleged wrongdoing.