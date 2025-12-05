“Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” a four-part Netflix docuseries produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, badly misses the mark in that it doesn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know about the 56-year-old mogul who was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July and sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October. And because Jackson is a longtime nemesis and disser of Combs, the people who watch it will have legitimate questions about his motivation in making the documentary.
If there are any bright spots in the project, it’s hearing a former business partner of Combs’ express his regret that he stayed silent when, he says, he witnessed Combs abusing a long-ago romantic partner, and being reminded that Combs was never embraced by hip-hop fans as much as he and the rest of the country may have thought he was.
As for the motivations of the filmmaker, Jackson has had beef with Combs since at least 2006, when he recorded a dis track called “The Bomb” that accused the Bad Boy Records founder of having something to do with the murder of his most popular artist, the Notorious B.I.G. Combs has always denied that accusation. Jackson also relentlessly mocked Combs on social media as his case proceeded through court. For example, after Combs and some of his loved ones wrote letters asking for leniency from the judge who’d be sentencing him, Jackson parodied them with a letter to the judge he posted to X. If the judge were to free Combs, Jackson wrote, “Diddy’s only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil away from the general public. And babies need it! My Netflix doc on this scandalous subject is coming soon.”
Given the history between the two, there never should have been any expectation that Jackson was going to bring an objective point of view to this project. Promotional material from Netflix, however, presents the documentary, directed by Alexandria Stapleton, not as a work produced by one of his antagonists but simply as “a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender.” There’s a good amount of footage of Combs in the days leading up to his Sept. 16, 2024, arrest, and as Stapleton explains, “It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades.”
Jackson has said he was motivated by something other than spite, telling GQ.com’s Frazier Tharpe that he made “The Reckoning” for “the culture”; that is, to show that the allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, drugging women and rape do not reflect hip-hop as a whole. “If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on,” he said. Claiming that other stars in hip-hop had chosen to mind their business, Jackson, with no shortage of ego, said, “Without me saying that I will do it, there’s nobody there.”
Jackson has shown that his genius is his ability to locate and tell informative and engrossing stories. As a rapper and an author, he captured the public’s attention through his personal narrative of selling drugs, getting shot nine times and surviving his beef with popular drug crew the Supreme Team. Through G-Unit Films and Television, he has seen tremendous success with shows including “Power” and “BMF,” the story of notorious drug crew Black Mafia Family, “50 Ways to Catch a Killer” and the podcast “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord.”
But even though Jackson has had great success as a storyteller, neither hip-hop culture nor the larger world needed a four-hour film, or really a film at all, about the alleged physical and sexual abuse against women that ultimately resulted in Combs being acquitted of one count of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking and convicted of the transportation to engage in prostitution counts.
There’s a scene in the film, recorded slightly before Combs’ arrest, that suggests he wasn’t embraced by the hip-hop culture Jackson says his film is meant to defend. We see Combs strolling through Harlem, and though a few people approach him for pictures, he’s not bombarded by the legion of fans one might think a celebrity of his status would warrant. Even if we allow for the fact that some people may have stayed away because the allegations against him were so awful, I wonder if those folks didn’t feel the same way I’ve always felt about Combs: that he’s inauthentic and phony. We may have loved the artists he signed — Biggie, Faith Evans, Mase, The Lox — but we only tolerated him.
He may not have been enthusiastically embraced by Harlem, but he did have a standing in mainstream popular culture. Writing for Vulture, Fran Hoepfner says “the worst parts” of the documentary “are the most anodyne: clips of Combs on talk shows (Ellen, Rosie), in commercials, or at awards shows, feigning a kind of amiability that many of those closest to him never experienced beyond their initial meeting.” She says it’s “harrowing” to see how he “was enmeshed in just about every facet of culture in a way that made it increasingly difficult to hold him responsible.”