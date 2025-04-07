Opinion

New Trump tariffs include countries with penguins but no people April 3, 2025 / 08:44

Some financial executives who backed Trump confront buyers’ remorse

The more Trump’s Wall Street backers recoil in reaction to the agenda they helped advance, the easier it is to wonder what they expected to happen.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

