Trump asks Supreme Court to block return of man deported by ‘mistake’ April 7, 2025 / 02:13

Trump seeks Supreme Court’s help to avoid returning man wrongly sent to El Salvador

The U.S. conceded an “administrative error” but said that “does not license district courts to seize control over foreign relations.”


By  Jordan Rubin


Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

