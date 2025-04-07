Trump seeks Supreme Court’s help to avoid returning man wrongly sent to El Salvador

UPDATE (April 7, 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET): Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday halted a lower court order that would’ve required the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States from El Salvador by midnight. Litigation will continue in the case, with further possible rulings to come in the future from Roberts or the full court in the matter.

The Trump administration once again turns to the Supreme Court for emergency relief. This time, it’s ahead of a midnight deadline to return a man to the U.S. who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The federal government admits what it called an “administrative error” in sending Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador. But it told the high court Monday that having done so “does not license district courts to seize control over foreign relations, treat the Executive Branch as a subordinate diplomat, and demand that the United States let a member of a foreign terrorist organization into America tonight.”

The district court in this case is a Maryland federal judge, Obama appointee Paula Xinis, who issued the order and deadline that the administration wants the justices to upend. In the pending high court application, the recently confirmed solicitor general, John Sauer, called her action “unprecedented” in “dictating to the United States that it must not only negotiate with a foreign country to return an enemy alien on foreign soil, but also succeed by 11:59 p.m. tonight.”

The president nominated Sauer to the prestigious post — representing the federal government at the Supreme Court — after the lawyer represented Donald Trump in the appeal in which a divided high court granted Trump broad criminal immunity last year as he ran for office again.