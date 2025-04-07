Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Firing of NSA chief raises concerns about Laura Loomer’s influence April 7, 2025 / 05:26

The White House incrementally destabilizes the U.S. intelligence community, too

By one account, some former officials say they haven’t seen such turmoil in the U.S. intelligence community in decades, "if ever.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post