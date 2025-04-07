The White House incrementally destabilizes the U.S. intelligence community, too

In mid-March, CIA Director John Ratcliffe chose Ralph Goff, a six-time CIA station chief, to serve as the deputy director for operations, positioning Goff to oversee clandestine operations. It was, as The Washington Post noted, one of Ratcliffe’s “most significant personnel moves since taking the helm at the spy agency,” and by all accounts, rank-and-file CIA officers and alumni were delighted with the selection.

Two weeks later, Goff was out. A Politico report noted that he’d already been given a start date when his appointment was suddenly and unexpectedly rescinded. The Post’s David Ignatius explained in his latest column:

CIA morale, already shaken, was rocked by the news. One former officer who spoke with several colleagues at Langley explained that the incident was seen as “a reflection that Ratcliffe has absolutely no sway with the White House. This was a Ratcliffe choice that got publicly derailed. People are mortified.”

As for why Goff was rejected after the CIA director chose him, and much of the intelligence community applauded the move, there’s been no official explanation, though Goff’s ardent support for Ukraine likely didn’t do him any favors given Donald Trump’s eagerness to align his administration with Russia.

This story came just days before Trump ousted the top two leaders at the National Security Agency — a move that a right-wing conspiracy theorist named Laura Loomer promptly took credit for.