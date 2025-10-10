Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Criminal charges against Bolton expected as early as next week

Federal prosecutors are considering filing charges against the former Trump national security adviser as either a rushed complaint or an indictment.

DOJ seeking criminal charges against Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton October 10, 2025 / 04:05
By  Ken Dilanian  and  Carol Leonnig
Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.