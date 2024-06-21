Opinion

Oakland Mayor Thao’s home raided by FBI, and other federal agencies June 20, 2024 / 02:34

FBI raid on Oakland mayor’s home undercuts key GOP talking point

As the FBI raids the home of Oakland's Democratic mayor, Republican talking points about a “two-tiered” and “weaponized” justice system lies in tatters.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

