The Fauci hearing mattered, but not for the reason the GOP hoped

When Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped down two years ago following an extraordinary career in public service, Barack Obama issued a memorable statement.

“I will always be grateful that we had a once-in-a-century public health leader to guide us through a once-in-a-century pandemic,” the former Democratic president wrote. “Few people have touched more lives than Dr. Fauci — and I’m glad he’s not done yet.”

Obama’s praise represented the sentiments of many Americans, who came to celebrate Fauci as a pioneering public-health visionary who dedicated his life to helping others. That opinion, up until fairly recently, was entirely bipartisan.

But as Republican politics has radicalized, the right has come to see Fauci as a monstrous villain, whom they’re eager to target.

Two years ago, GOP lawmakers said Fauci’s retirement wouldn’t deter them from going after him if voters put House Republicans in the majority. A year later, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett said in reference to Fauci, “We need to pop him good, and hang a felony on him.”

It was against this backdrop that Fauci appeared before a congressional committee for yet another round of questions. NBC News reported:

In his first public testimony since stepping down from government office at the end of 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday fended off a variety of attacks from Republican politicians at a fiery hearing called to discuss lessons learned during the pandemic. Fauci, appearing voluntarily before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, denied a wide range of claims that have been made against him in recent years.