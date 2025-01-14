Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Better for the billionaire: Rachel Maddow on the fallout when the presidency caters to billionaires December 17, 2024 / 11:49

Elon Musk reportedly set to have office space in the White House complex

As if the billionaire megadonor doesn’t already have enough access to Donald Trump, Musk is reportedly poised to receive office space near the West Wing.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post