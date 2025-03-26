Why the latest Democratic special election victories should make Republicans nervous

Headed into this week, Pennsylvania’s state House was evenly divided, with each major party holding 101 seats. With this in mind, a special election just outside of Pittsburgh drew quite a bit of attention, since it would tip the scales.

The result wasn’t especially close: Democrat Dan Goughnour — a retired police officer, Teamster and local school board member — easily prevailed, restoring the party’s narrow majority in the state legislative chamber.

But it was the results of the other special election in the Keystone State that will raise eyebrows far outside Pennsylvania. The Hill reported:

Democrat James Malone has won an open Pennsylvania state Senate seat in a major upset in a district that comfortably voted for President Trump in November, Decision Desk HQ projects. Malone, the mayor of East Petersburg, is projected to defeat Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons to represent Senate District 36 for the remainder of former state Sen. Ryan Aument’s (R) term.

Anytime a party manages to flip a district, it tends to generate some attention, but the closer one looks at this contest, the more dramatic the results appear: This is a district that Donald Trump carried by 15 points last fall.

What’s more, as an analysis in The Downballot noted, “Since taking its present form in Lancaster County 40 years ago, the district has always been held by the GOP, and the county as a whole has gone for a Democrat at the presidential level just once since 1856 (Lyndon Johnson just barely won it in 1964).”

This is not, in other words, a district where a Democrat is supposed to be competitive. And yet Malone prevailed by running on a notable platform. From The Downballot’s analysis: “Malone focused his message heavily on education and cuts to the federal government that he’s had to deal with as mayor of a small town, specifically calling out Musk for slashing ‘benefits for veterans, retirees, and students.’”

These results come just eight weeks after a Democrat in Minnesota won a state legislative special election, giving the party a majority in the state Senate, which coincided with a state Senate special election in Iowa in which Democrat Mike Zimmer narrowly defeated his Republican rival.

The Iowa race generated some national coverage because of the broader circumstances: This special election was held in a district thought to be a GOP stronghold. Indeed, Trump won this district by 21 points. Then a Democratic candidate managed to flip the state Senate seat from red to blue anyway.