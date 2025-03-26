Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Diverse groups opposing Trump-Musk agenda coalesce around date for nationwide protest March 15, 2025 / 03:12

Why the latest Democratic special election victories should make Republicans nervous

The more Democrats win special elections in districts carried by Donald Trump, the more the GOP has reason to worry about the political winds’ direction.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post