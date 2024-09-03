Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

What really happened when Donald Trump went to Arlington National Cemetery August 30, 2024 / 07:35

Team Trump didn’t like the Arlington story, so they rewrote it

Since the scandal broke, Trump has characterized himself as a victim, labeled it a “hoax,” concocted allegations about White House involvement and attacked the vice president.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post