Team Trump didn’t like the Arlington story, so they rewrote it

It would be an overstatement to suggest Donald Trump was the first national politician to instigate a controversy at Arlington National Cemetery. In fact, during the 2000 presidential election, then-Sen. John McCain’s campaign released an ad that featured the Arizona Republican walking through the cemetery.

The U.S. Army wasted little time explaining that this wasn’t allowed; the ad was quickly edited; and as a New York Times report reminded the public over the Labor Day weekend, the GOP senator conceded that his political operation had made “a very bad mistake.”

Nearly 25 years later, another Republican presidential candidate is at the center of a similar controversy, but those waiting for a similar statement of contrition will likely be waiting for an exceedingly long time. From the Times’ report:

Mr. Trump and his campaign published photos and video of the former president laying flowers and flashing a thumbs-up at the graves of Marines killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan three years ago. Other graves are visible in the footage, including one of a Green Beret who died by suicide. The images are still online.

The core details of the former president’s controversy are difficult to dispute. Team Trump was made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and Pentagon policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. Team Trump apparently decided to ignore those restrictions, and according to an official written statement from the U.S. Army, when an employee who works at the cemetery attempted to ensure adherence to the rules, she was “abruptly pushed aside,” despite Trump campaign denials about a physical altercation.

The Republican candidate could’ve followed McCain’s example and acknowledged the “very bad mistake.” Trump and his aides instead lashed out at the cemetery employee — a campaign spokesperson told the media she had a “mental health episode” — before ultimately calling the office of the Army Secretary a bunch of “hacks.”