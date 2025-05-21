Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump visits Capitol Hill amid GOP divisions on megabill May 20, 2025 / 06:16

Trump’s rhetoric about food assistance gets weird as Republicans target food stamps

Those who trust the president’s word that Republican-imposed cuts will “give everybody much more food” are in for a dramatic surprise.

May. 21, 2025, 10:44 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post