Trump’s rhetoric about food assistance gets weird as Republicans target food stamps

As congressional Republicans scramble to approve a massive reconciliation package, Donald Trump traveled to Capitol Hill the day before the expected floor vote, hoping some last-minute presidential lobbying would help give the controversial legislation a boost. After addressing the GOP conference behind closed doors, a reporter asked Trump a good question in a congressional hallway.

“You campaigned on lowering the price of groceries. How can you justify cutting food assistance in this [budget] bill?” the journalist asked. Trump’s response was, among other things, odd.

REPORTER: You campaigned on lowering the price of groceries. How can you justify cutting food assistance in this bill?TRUMP: The cut is gonna give everybody much more food — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-20T15:03:39.454Z

“Let me just tell you, the cut is going to give everybody much more food because prices are coming way down. Groceries are down,” the president replied.

It’s difficult to say with confidence exactly what he was even trying to say. If Republicans successfully cut food assistance to low-income Americans, everyone will have more food? Because grocery prices have gone down?

If I had to guess, I think Trump intended to argue that the GOP’s cuts to food assistance wouldn’t matter, because low-income families will find it easier to afford groceries because of some kind of deflationary trend the president believes is underway.

But this is bizarre on multiple levels. For one thing, grocery prices aren’t going down, no matter how many times the president claims otherwise.