At the debate, JD Vance’s many troubles went from bad to worse

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance was already struggling as a candidate for national office, but the past week or so has been especially brutal.

It was six days ago, for example, when the Ohio senator sat down with a prominent conservative pundit, who asked what can be done to address the cost of child care. Vance’s answer was, by any fair measure, ridiculous. A day later, the GOP candidate lamented that deadly mass shootings in schools are a “fact of life” — a comment that sparked fierce and immediate pushback.

On Monday, Vance threw his support behind a ridiculous and racist conspiracy theory about immigrants abducting and eating pets, and on Tuesday, he endorsed a brazenly illegal response to Trump’s 2020 election defeat

Hours later, the Ohioan’s week managed to get even worse during the presidential debate, as his running mate distanced himself from Vance’s recent rhetoric.

The trouble began when ABC News’ Linsey Davis asked Donald Trump whether he would veto a national abortion ban if it got to his desk during a possible second term. The former president largely dodged the question, saying he wouldn’t have to veto such a measure.

So, Davis tried again, reminding the GOP nominee that his running mate, just last month, told NBC News that Trump would, in fact, veto a federal abortion ban. At that point, the former president replied:

Well, I didn’t discuss it with JD, in all fairness. And I don’t mind if he has a certain view, but I think he was speaking for me but I really didn’t.

He quickly added, “We don’t have to discuss it,” dodging the underlying question again.