‘It’s a joke’: Top Dem slams Elon and Vivek’s ‘DOGE’ as government ‘cosplay’ December 5, 2024 / 08:00

Why the hype surrounding the DOGE endeavor is difficult to take seriously

Those expecting miracles from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) should probably start lowering their expectations.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

