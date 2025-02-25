Opinion

Controversy surrounding GOP’s Cory Mills becomes even more serious

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., does not often write up arrest warrants against sitting members of Congress.

Feb. 25, 2025, 12:02 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

