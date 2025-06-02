Reality gets in the way of Republican claims about the GOP megabill and the deficit

During House Speaker Mike Johnson’s latest appearance on “Meet the Press,” the Louisiana Republican pushed a familiar claim about the inaptly named “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” His party’s reconciliation package, Johnson told NBC News’ Kristen Welker, is “not going to add to the debt.”

The “Meet the Press” host seemed prepared for such an answer. “Mr. Speaker, the Joint Committee on Taxation, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the Tax Foundation, the Penn Wharton Budget Model all say this will add trillions of dollars to the deficit,” Welker added. “Are you really telling the American people this will not add one penny to the debt and deficit? You can guarantee that?”

Congress’ top Republican again said, “I am telling you, this is going to reduce the deficit.”

The rhetoric was absurd, but familiar. A few days before Johnson’s “Meet the Press” interview, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, in reference to the GOP’s far-right legislation, “There will be no increase to the deficit.” It was a declaration she’s made several times before.

She has plenty of company. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Budget Director Russ Vought, and a variety of Republican members in the House and Senate have all peddled the same talking point.