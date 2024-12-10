Opinion

Yikes! Industries warn of devastating effects of Trump’s tariffs; Trump ignores his own poor record November 27, 2024 / 11:40

Biden points to the one thing he learned from Trump (and he’s right)

"I also learned something from Donald Trump: He signed checks for people … and I didn’t," President Joe Biden jokingly complained.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

