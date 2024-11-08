Biden’s failure to deliver this campaign promise might have cost Democrats

There’s a classic sketch from comedian Tim Robinson in which a hot dog-shaped car crashes into a store. As the crowd gathers around to find out what happens, a man dressed in an oversized hot dog costume pretends it’s not his car.
“We’re all trying to find the guy who did this,” he says in a moment that quickly became a meme.
On Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the hot-dog guy personified as he opined on why Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election. In an interview with Washington, D.C., insider publication Punchbowl News, he brought up President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, a $3.5 trillion proposal to do everything from fight climate change to help working-class families.
“When I first [warned] about inflation, they all said I was crazy,” Manchin said.
To be fair, he’s right that inflation was a factor in Donald Trump’s win. Though inflation seems to have cooled from its recent highs, voters are clearly still frustrated by higher prices that began during the coronavirus pandemic and have taken that anger out on the governing party in elections around the world, as multiple people have noted since Tuesday.
But it was weird for Manchin to bring that up in the context of his opposition to Biden’s signature proposal because it didn’t pass. And the reason it failed was that Manchin opposed it. Build Back Better was the hot dog car that crashed through the store window, and Manchin was the guy driving it.
To the credit of both of them, Biden and Manchin then worked together in secret to craft a smaller $700 billion bill, renamed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is now a signature part of Biden’s legacy — at least, until Trump begins undoing chunks of it when he takes office in January.
Would the larger bill have made inflation worse, as Manchin contended? That’s a question for economists. But even if the answer is yes, it doesn’t matter politically, because Harris lost every swing state anyway. The counterfactual question to ask instead is: Would Biden and Harris have been in a better position if Build Back Better had passed?
At the heart of that question is a debate that has gone on in wonkier Democratic circles since 2021. Coined by commentator Matt Stoller, the idea is called deliverism, and it basically means that you can win re-election by getting things done. “Deliver and it helps you win elections,” he wrote. “Don’t deliver and you lose.”
The results on Tuesday would seem to be a pretty firm repudiation of that idea. Trump didn’t keep more than half his promises in his first term, by one count, including major ideas like repealing the Affordable Care Act, building a wall with Mexico and rebuilding infrastructure. He governed shambolically, with higher turnover in his Cabinet and top appointees than any president since Ronald Reagan. And while the pandemic is largely to blame, he still had the worst job losses in a single term since records began in 1939.
While Trump didn’t deliver, Biden largely did, including on some of Trump’s promises.
Along with the Inflation Reduction Act, his legislative record includes a pandemic stimulus measure, massive spending on infrastructure and a boost to the domestic manufacturing of superconductors. He also had a lot of smaller kitchen-table achievements, including a cap on the price of insulin, lower prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients and a crackdown on junk fees. He is on track to end his term having added jobs every month in office, something no president has done since records began in 1939.