Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Biden’s failure to deliver this campaign promise might have cost Democrats

The president achieved a lot of his goals, but his inability to expand the social safety net might have mattered more.

Biden on Trump win: ‘We accept the choice the country made’ November 7, 2024 / 06:11
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.