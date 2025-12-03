Opinion

Trump used a slur against Tim Walz. Many on the right didn’t mind

Note how few Republicans have criticized the president for invoking the word long used as a pejorative for people with disabilities.

‘Bananas’: Trump posts more than 150 times, in a late-night, bizarre unhinged social media crash out December 2, 2025 / 03:46
By  Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is an author and senior correspondent for The Independent.