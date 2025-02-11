Trump’s new deportation quotas are going to hurt a lot of people

President Donald Trump came into office promising “millions and millions” of deportations on his watch. So far, according to NBC News, he’s not happy with the pace of removals. “It’s driving him nuts they’re not deporting more people,” one person familiar with Trump’s thinking said. But there’s no reason to interpret the relatively slow start as a sign that the promised immigration crackdown might not be so bad. The rising pressure to get deportation numbers up will likely yield increasingly sloppy and inhumane measures as the dragnet is thrown ever wider.
The president’s frustration is reportedly shared by the Cabinet and White House staff members tasked with carrying out one of his cruelest campaign promises, who have pointed to new internal metrics for daily arrests. The Washington Post reported last month that senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have been told that “each of the agency’s field offices should make 75 arrests per day and managers would be held accountable for missing those targets.” Given ICE’s 25 field offices, that would mean 1,200 to 1,500 daily arrests, a massive increase from the few hundred per day under former President Joe Biden.
Trump has also increased the number of people who can be targeted by ICE. The Biden administration granted more than a million migrants various forms of temporary legal status to allow them to work and potentially seek permanent residency. Since his first day back in the Oval Office, Trump has moved to strip many of them of those protections. They include 350,000 Venezuelans whose Temporary Protected Status will now expire in less than two months.
Also, The Associated Press reported last month, the administration has lifted previous restraints on ICE in terms of who can be swept up when making arrests: “Under Trump, officers can now arrest people without legal status if they run across them while looking for migrants targeted for removal. Under Joe Biden, such ‘collateral arrests’ were banned.” The White House has also moved to authorize wide-ranging powers for ICE to quickly remove migrants who were temporarily allowed into the country under Biden-era programs.
Taken together, the expanded powers ICE has received, attacks on legal immigration and quotas are a recipe for a humanitarian and civil rights disaster. Demanding that rank-and-file ICE officers hit an arbitrary number of arrests transforms the people being swept up into mere figures in a spreadsheet. Further, it’s impossible to achieve the numbers Trump wants without being indiscriminate. Administration officials may claim that the priority will be on arresting and deporting “criminals,” but we’re already seeing how unlikely that will be.
For example, ICE trumpeted on X that it made over 900 arrests in a single day last month. The final tally for the day was closer to 1,200, but, as NBC News reported, “just 613 of those total arrests — nearly 52% — were considered ‘criminal arrests.’ The rest appear to be nonviolent offenders or people who have not committed any criminal offense other than crossing the border illegally.”