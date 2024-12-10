Opinion

Trump plans to withhold citizenship from newborn Americans

The president-elect's day one plans include an executive order to narrow the scope of birthright citizenship, rewriting the 14th Amendment.

‘Un-American and shameful’: House Dem slams Trump’s promise to end birthright citizenship December 10, 2024 / 06:03
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.