America deserves to know if the rumored racist ‘Apprentice’ tapes exist

A new essay from a former producer says there's video of Donald Trump saying the N-word during the show's first season.

Fmr. ‘Apprentice’ contestant whom Trump allegedly called the N-word speaks out June 1, 2024 / 07:21
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.