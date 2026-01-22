President Donald Trump appears to have pulled back from the brink of possible economic and military warfare with Europe in his quest to annex Greenland. He announced on Wednesday a “framework of a future deal” over the Arctic island after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and he called off tariffs against eight European countries that had opposed his Greenland agenda. Trump then claimed on Thursday that the U.S. is “going to have total access to Greenland” and “all the military access that we want,” but the scope and details of the negotiations remain unclear.
There’s a lot we still don’t know — but at the very least it’s a relief that Trump seems to have found an off-ramp from the most severe kind of clashes with allies over one of the dumbest and most dangerous foreign policy ideas he’s ever had.
Trump wrote on Truth Social, “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.” He added in his announcement that “additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland.” The Golden Dome is Trump’s idea of a missile defense system that would protect North America from foreign attacks, although the administration hasn’t released details on it.
Trump’s announcement of a NATO deal on social media came hours after he suggested he was cooling on the idea of using force to seize Greenland. In ambiguous, threat-laced language, he indicated he “won’t use force” to try to annex the semiautonomous Danish territory — for now at least.
The apparent diplomatic breakthrough is good news insofar as the threat of a full-on confrontation has abated for the moment. That Europe was forced to send troops to Greenland for military exercises and was gearing up for a potential trade war was madness. NATO’s implosion seemed like a real possibility — although it still is likely permanently damaged.
“The day ended better than it started,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Wednesday. “Now, let’s sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns in the Arctic while respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said. He later said, “sovereignty is a red line.”
We don’t have any details of the purported “framework of a future deal” yet, but based on the limited bits of reporting indicating some possibilities for its scope, there are both positive and negative ways to look at what Trump may be angling to secure.
The New York Times, citing three senior officials familiar with the talks, reported on Wednesday that NATO officials had discussed among one another the possibility of the United States “obtaining sovereignty over land for military bases” in Greenland. Two of those officials likened a potential arrangement to the United Kingdom’s military bases in Cyprus. According to the Times, “the officials said that Mr. Rutte had been pursuing a compromise this week, but they did not know if the concept of the United States having some sovereignty over small pockets of Greenland for military bases was part of the framework announced by Mr. Trump.” In an interview with Fox News, Rutte said the question of whether Greenland will remain a territory of Denmark “did not come up anymore” in his conversation with the president Thursday.