Former DOJ employees warn of the damage Harmeet Dhillon is doing to civil rights

In an open letter, the ex-employees rebuke Dhillon’s leadership of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and dispute her claim that they refused to do the work required.

‘A fox guard the hen house’: Trump taps loyalist, Harmeet Dhillon to run DOJ civil rights division December 10, 2024 / 09:44
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.