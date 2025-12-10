Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Millions of Americans face health care crossroads as subsidies expire

Enhanced pandemic-era tax credits that made insurance more affordable are set to lapse, forcing families to weigh coverage against groceries and rent.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) discusses rising health insurance premiums
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) discusses rising health insurance premiums at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Heather Diehl/Getty Images
By  Arielle Hixson

Arielle Hixson

Arielle Hixson is an Emmy-nominated reporter for MS NOW.