Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump sending bombs into Nigeria was a Christmas show for his evangelical base

Nigeria has been plagued by sectarian violence, but that violence hasn’t primarily targeted Christians — and certainly not at historically unprecedented levels.

Trump says he ‘could’ send U.S. troops to Nigeria November 3, 2025 / 08:43
By  Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman is a political science professor at the University of Illinois, editor of Arc Digital and the author of "Drones and Terrorism."