Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Happy New Year! Congress officially lets Obamacare subsidies lapse

Lawmakers are still holding out hope for a deal even as premiums have officially skyrocketed.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the Capitol on Nov. 12, 2025.J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo
By  Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.