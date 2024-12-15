Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

My church kept ICE from deporting our neighbor Jose. The Bible told us so.

President-elect Donald Trump has plans to end a policy that generally restricts ICE from arresting undocumented people at or near so-called sensitive locations.

Scene of the inside of a church, with orange light streaming through the windows onto rows of pews. Two figures sit on the edge of a pew, talking to each other.
More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list Mike Johnson may have already lost Max Burns Kash Patel fires far-right FBI agent who unleashed racist attack on him Ja'han JonesMacy Sinreich / MSNBC
By  Shawn Anglim

Shawn Anglim

Shawn Anglim is the pastor of First Grace United Methodist Church — the merger of a historical Black church and a historical white church in New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. During his leadership, the church established First Grace Community Alliance and its two missions: Hagar's House, a residence for women, trans women and children without homes, and Project Ishmael, a free legal clinic for immigrant children.