Trump is trying to make an example out of Chicago. We won’t stand for it.

While many families prepared their children for school Monday morning, Sept. 29, I woke up to calls from parents in Chicago too afraid to leave their homes. Rumors of immigration enforcement were spreading, and the simple act of walking a child to school felt like too much of a risk. I am a mother and an Illinois state representative, and these calls hit me in two places at once: as a parent who wants my child to grow up free from fear and as an elected official entrusted to protect the rights and dignity of my community.
Some of our worst fears were realized the next day when, as NBC Chicago reported, ICE agents rappelled from helicopters onto a housing complex during a 1 a.m. raid and zip-tied people, including U.S. citizens and children, in the South Shore neighborhood. That’s near where my family has lived for decades. By all accounts the federal administration has used this exaggerated staging as a media opportunity without producing a shred of evidence that its use of excessive force was justified.
By Friday, the scene in my Chicago neighborhood included helicopters flying above and armed convoys patrolling our streets. In broad daylight, federal agents released multiple tear gas canisters into a crowd across the street from an elementary school. In a second instance, as a local TV station reported, agents released tear gas outside an emergency room in my community, and Alderwoman Jessie Fuentes, our City Council representative, posted a video of being handcuffed by ICE briefly after she questioned agents at that medical facility.
That is what makes President Donald Trump’s latest threat, that Chicago is one of the cities he wants to use as a “training ground” for the military, even more chilling. Trump is not only scapegoating our city and other cities for political gain; he is openly plotting to experiment on working families, immigrants and communities of color by turning our neighborhoods into staging grounds for authoritarian force. We must not turn away at this moment.
I know what militarization looks like, and it is not safety, it is fear. It looks like children crying when their parents don’t come home. It looks like families going underground, skipping school or work, because they are terrified of who might be waiting outside their doors. Militarization leads to trauma that lingers long after the raids end.
I know how this feels because I grew up with a mother who was undocumented. I grew up not knowing whether my mother would be there when I came home from school. I also know what real safety looks like. It looks like parents walking their kids to school. It’s stable housing, a living wage, health care and classrooms where children can learn without fear.
Chicago resists because it must. When Trump threatens to tear us apart, we come together through rapid response networks, neighborhood associations, congregations and coalitions of workers and students. The Chicago I represent is not a testing ground for militarization; it is a proving ground for democracy.