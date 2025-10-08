Opinion

Trump is trying to make an example out of Chicago. We won’t stand for it.

Trump is not only scapegoating our city; he is plotting to make the neighborhoods of working families, immigrants and communities of color the staging grounds for authoritarian force.

October 6, 2025
By  Illinois state Rep. Lilian Jiménez

Rep. Lilian Jiménez, a Chicago native and daughter of immigrants, has dedicated her career to protecting workers, immigrants and underinvested communities. Before her election in 2022 to represent Illinois’ 4th District, she led the Fair Labor Standards Division, served as chief of staff to Commissioner Jesús “Chuy” García and directed the Illinois Office of Welcoming Centers, overseeing $200 million in community grants and refugee resettlement. In the Legislature, she focuses on housing, worker protections and community wealth building.