New York City’s mayoral primary is a microcosm of the Democratic Party’s chaos

UPDATE (June 24, 2025, 10:54 p.m. ET): Andrew Cuomo conceded the New York City Democratic mayoral primary race to Zohran Mamdani. “Tonight is his night. He deserved it,” Cuomo told supporters.
UPDATE (June 24, 2025, 10:08 p.m. ET): None of the candidates in Tuesday’s New York City Democratic mayoral primary reached a majority of first-place votes, so the election moves to ranked choice voting, with the results expected to be released by the Board of Elections next week.
The shadow of President Donald Trump, who broke the Republican establishment and then the nation’s politics over the last decade, is darkening New York City’s mayoral race as polls show New Yorkers overwhelmingly see the city going in the wrong direction.
While Democrats tend to see the mayor’s race — always the marquee contest in the year after the presidential election — as a bellwether for the party nationally, the story here ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary has really been the collapse of the local party, to the point where its contest is pitting a candidate it purged from office just a few years ago against a socialist who’s simply using it as his electoral vehicle.
The stakes in that contest, though, are a little lower than they seem as both Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani will most likely be on the ballot again in November, with whichever one losing the Democratic nomination running on another ballot line in a crowded general election that also includes Mayor Eric Adams (who won the Democratic nomination last time around but has cozied up to Trump since then and is running as an independent now).
Populists break through when the status quo fails. And the big question for registered Democrats in Tuesday’s closed primary is which direction they want the city to turn toward: a local government that delivers much more, somehow, or one that defends and improves what it’s already doing.
It’s hard to imagine a better exemplar of a center that hasn’t held than Cuomo, the exhausting and exhausted son of a three-term governor who then served nearly three terms himself before resigning in disgrace in the midst of the city’s last mayoral campaign.
The former governor, whose campaign still refers to him as “the governor,” is running in the mayor’s race for a position he plainly thinks is beneath him, in the hopes his universal name recognition and backroom power moves would let him cruise to the Democratic Party’s nomination and then Gracie Mansion and then a presidential run in 2028 to cap his political resurrection.
That plan jumped right past his ongoing legal battles aggressively targeting several of the women who accused him of sexual harassment, as well as the many open questions about his Covid response and nursing home death counts that have him in the crosshairs of Trump’s Justice Department.
The one big idea that launched Cuomo’s campaign is that a “city in crisis” — a local twist on another Queens native’s “American carnage” — needed its own bully and that the political establishment, including the very people who demanded he step down, would have no choice but to get in line behind him or at the least grit their teeth and accept him. Cuomo bet on his name recognition and held the attitude that no one wants to get on the wrong side of a famously vindictive leader.
Cuomo was right that the party’s “leaders” in New York — including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirstin Gillibrand and Gov. Kathy Hochul — would mostly roll over and get out of his way, but it’s not clear that voters are following their example.
Instead, polls show them moving toward state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, the smiling young socialist whose promises are even bigger than his accomplishments and experience are vanishingly small.
That’s the match-up Cuomo wanted, as he essentially ignored the other Democrats on the ballot while encouraging voters and pundits to see the race as a hard choice between him and Mamdani.