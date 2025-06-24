Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

New York City’s mayoral primary is a microcosm of the Democratic Party’s chaos

The next mayor of America's biggest city will most likely be either a moderate ex-governor who left office in disgrace or a socialist with little experience.

What New York, New Jersey and Virginia races say about Democrats June 19, 2025 / 09:06
By  Harry Siegel

Harry Siegel

Harry Siegel is a senior editor at the newsroom The City, a columnist for the New York Daily News and the producer and a co-host of the "FAQ NYC" podcast.