A cartoonist’s resignation illustrates how Jeff Bezos has hurt the Post

Ann Telnaes is a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist who drew stylish and irreverent cartoons for The Washington Post for over 15 years. But she quit her job on Friday after the Post rejected one of her cartoons. The sketch depicted Jeff Bezos, who owns the Post and founded Amazon, alongside other billionaire executives, genuflecting before President-elect Donald Trump.
The cartoon was a reference to how those executives have been donating money to Trump’s inauguration fund and making the pilgrimage to glad-hand the new boss at Mar-a-Lago. “I have had editorial feedback and productive conversations—and some differences—about cartoons I have submitted for publication, but in all that time I’ve never had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at,” Telnaes wrote in a post on Substack announcing her resignation. “Until now.”
The Post’s opinions editor, David Shipley, said in a statement that he disagreed with “her interpretation of events” and that his decision was “guided by the fact that we had just published a column on the same topic as the cartoon and had already scheduled another column — this one a satire — for publication. The only bias was against repetition.”
We don’t know what happened behind closed doors, but the damage to the Post’s reputation for independence is already done. And the origin of its crisis isn’t Telnaes’ resignation. It’s Bezos’ decision to quash an editorial endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris just weeks before the election.
In October, the Post, citing interviews with people briefed on the decision, reported that Bezos refused to publish the editorial board’s endorsement of Harris, which had already been written. In response to widespread backlash, Bezos didn’t apologize for his eleventh-hour intervention but instead wrote an essay justifying it, and he attempted to frame his action as purely about bolstering the paper’s reputation for objectivity.