House GOP takes the worst-of-all-worlds options on gun violence

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, issued a stark warning Tuesday: Firearm violence is a public health crisis that the country must address immediately. It’s the first time that America’s leading public health body has focused on gun violence and the effects that the surge in deaths has taken on the nation’s physical and mental health.
It just so happened that Murthy’s announcement came the same day that Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee released the proposed text of a spending bill that covers, among other things, the Justice Department’s annual funding. While the surgeon general’s advisory was developed to save lives, the Republican-drafted bill aims to allow as many guns in as many hands as possible. If the Republican proposal is passed into law, it will make the crisis that Murthy warned about much, much worse.
The surgeon general’s 40-page advisory is first and foremost focused on the medical harm that the surge in gun-related violence has caused over the last 20 years. Among its most alarming data, firearms are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents: Nearly 60% of Americans say they are concerned about a loved one’s being a victim of firearm violence somewhere between “sometimes” and “every day,” and half of 14- to 17-year-olds worry about school shootings, deeply affecting their mental health.
Murthy recommends several potential mitigation efforts, including risk-reduction policies like “treating firearms like other consumer products, including requiring safety testing or safety features,” and “implementing universal background checks and expanding purchaser licensing laws.”
The bill from the Republicans on the Appropriations commerce, justice and science subcommittee would do none of these things. In fact, the committee’s GOP leadership is proud that their proposal would do the exact opposite, “adding new provisions that strengthen Second Amendment protections.”
The bill would cut funding allocated to the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and severely restrict how the money it does receive can be used. The most sweeping of the “riders” attached to the bill would straight up ban ATF from using its appropriations to “implement, administer, apply, enforce, or carry out any [ATF] regulation” that has been issued or finalized since President Joe Biden’s first full day in office. That would include the rule that Biden announced in April that would finally close the so-called gun show loophole that allows the private purchase of firearms without a background check.
If these sweeping restrictions weren’t enough, the bill also specifically takes aim at many of Biden’s efforts to reduce gun violence. No money would be allowed to be spent on implementing last year’s Executive Order 14092, which instructs his Cabinet to implement 2022’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and double down on the enforcement of other gun safety laws. A final rule from ATF to curb the availability of so-called ghost guns — unregistered firearms assembled from kits at home — would be blocked from being funded while the Supreme Court decides the rule’s fate. The same goes for a rule that would require pistols modified with stabilizing braces to face the same regulations as short-barreled rifles.
Other commonsense programs to bring down gun violence would be defunded, as well. Zero dollars would be able to go toward funding any state or local “red flag or extreme risk protection order laws,” which allow courts to have law enforcement remove guns from the homes of people who are dangers to themselves or others. The bill would even block federal funding for gun buyback programs, which have been proven effective and reduced the number of guns on the street.