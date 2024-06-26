Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

House GOP takes the worst-of-all-worlds options on gun violence

Republicans' newest draft spending bill would cut funding to almost all of President Joe Biden's gun safety efforts.

‘Gun violence has become a kids issue’: U.S. Surgeon General declares it public health crisis June 25, 2024 / 05:50
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.