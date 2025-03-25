Usha Vance surely knows what she’s doing by going to Greenland right now

UPDATE (March 25, 2025, 5:15 p.m. ET): Vice President JD Vance announced on Tuesday that he will also be traveling to Greenland, joining his wife, Usha, and touring the American military base there alongside other members of the Trump administration.
Second lady Usha Vance will travel to Greenland on Thursday, the White House announced, as part of a diplomatic trip to the massive frozen island. By going to a country that President Donald Trump has said he wants to buy or forcibly take, Vance’s visit will put her in the middle of one of the Trump administration’s least diplomatic acts of diplomacy, making it even harder to deny Trump’s blatant bullying.
Vance, who has kept a low profile since her husband, JD Vance, was sworn in as vice president, will be joined by one of the couple’s two sons. She said in an Instagram video that she’s especially looking forward to attending the country’s national dogsled race. “I’m also coming to celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation between our two nations,” she added, “and to express hope that our relationship will only grow stronger in the coming years.”
Her mild words do little to paper over the current tensions between the U.S. and Greenland. Trump has been clear that he hopes to acquire the island from Denmark, reportedly at least in part because of how huge it appears on the most common map projection. He’s also hinted that it should be acquired for vague national security reasons or to obtain the minerals under its permafrost. Neither Greenland nor Denmark has been particularly enthusiastic about by Trump’s remarks, even less so after Trump hinted that, if it were not put up for sale, he could take Greenland by force or economic leverage.
Before Vance’s trip commences, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and national security adviser Mike Waltz (the one who reportedly invited The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief into a Signal group where top secret military plans were shared) will also visit Greenland this week. According to The New York Times, Wright and Waltz will tour Pituffik Space Base, America’s northernmost military outpost.
It feels ridiculously unnecessary for Vance to be dragged into this mess as the soft power side of what’s clearly a good cop-bad cop routine. But, then again, the vice presidency has long been regarded as one of the least consequential roles in Washington. By the transitive property alone, the role of the vice president’s spouse must be up there as far as gigs go. Second ladies (or, as of recently, gentlemen) haven’t accumulated the same sort of cache as cultural icons that first ladies have, but that still doesn’t help explain the odd choice of Vance’s first solo destination.
Politicians in Greenland are ripping apart Vance’s rationale for traveling to Greenland. The country recently held parliamentary elections in which two parties that want independence from Denmark took the top spots. Neither party holds enough seats to claim a majority, and talks to form a new government are ongoing.