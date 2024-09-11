Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Tyreek Hill didn’t deserve the rough treatment he got from Miami-Dade police

Officers abandoned their training and surrendered to a macho impulse to dominate.

Tyreek Hill speaks out after being handcuffed during traffic stop September 9, 2024 / 01:54
By  Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander, a former commissioner of community safety in Minneapolis, is a law enforcement expert with over 40 years of experience in public safety. Alexander has also been deputy commissioner of the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and an assistant professor at the University of Rochester department of psychiatry. He is a former national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). He is the author of "The New Guardians: Policing in America's Communities for the 21st Century" and "In Defense of Public Service: How 22 Million Government Workers Will Save Our Republic."