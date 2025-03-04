Elon Musk said Social Security is a ‘Ponzi scheme.’ It’s the opposite.

Mega-billionaire and DOGE chief Elon Musk told Joe Rogan last week that he believes Social Security is “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time” and suggested the program is wracked by fraud. That’s ironic coming from a plutocrat who is peddling false “savings” to provide cover for his project to hobble the federal government.
It was also ironic because Social Security is a highly functioning, universal and exceptionally efficient part of the American social safety net. It’s the opposite of a Ponzi scheme. Which is why the overwhelming majority of Americans oppose cutting it.
In a Ponzi scheme a scam artist lures investors into a fake investment project, pockets a lot of the cash and uses new “investors” to funnel cash to the older ones — until new recruits slow down and the whole thing collapses. Everyone is being lied to, and nobody is really getting returns on their investment.
Social Security, which has been around since the 1930s, is politically toxic to touch precisely because it does pay everybody out. It is not some kind of black box in which money sloshes around mysteriously but a simple “pay as you go” program, wherein current workers, via the payroll tax, fund payouts for retirees and disabled people. In 2024, about 1 in 5 U.S. residents received Social Security.
As the Social Security Administration explains, “In 2025, when you work, about 85 cents of every Social Security tax dollar you pay goes to a trust fund. This fund pays monthly benefits to current retirees and their families and to surviving spouses and children of workers who have died. About 15 cents goes to a trust fund that pays benefits to people with disabilities and their families.”
And as the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities notes, in part because Social Security is universal and isn’t means-tested, it’s extremely cost-effective: Managing the program costs less than 1% of the revenue that funds the program.