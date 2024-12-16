In Trump’s second term, will USPS privatization be on the table?

UPDATE (December 16, 2024, 12:31 p.m. ET): Shortly after this report was published, Donald Trump publicly confirmed that he is, in fact, considering privatizing the U.S. Postal Service.

The United States Constitution doesn’t go into a lot of detail about specific benefits the federal government is supposed to provide to the citizenry — the document tends to rely on generalities such as promoting “the general welfare” — but Article I, Section 8 explicitly authorizes officials to “establish post offices.”

In other words, as long as there’s been a United States government, a domestic mail system has been a pillar of the American experience. There is, however, fresh reason to be concerned about that system’s future. The Washington Post reported:

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed a keen interest in privatizing the U.S. Postal Service in recent weeks, three people with knowledge of the matter said, a move that could shake up consumer shipping and business supply chains and push hundreds of thousands of federal workers out of the government.

According to the Post’s reporting, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, the Republican has broached the subject of a Postal Service “overhaul” with several members of his team, including Howard Lutnick, his choice for commerce secretary and the co-chair of his presidential transition.

The article added that Trump has told associates that he does not believe the federal government should subsidize the USPS.

The report comes on the heels of a related piece from Reuters, which noted that the president-elect’s transition team is “considering canceling the United States Postal Service’s contracts to electrify its delivery fleet.”

Such a move would put 1,000 manufacturing jobs in jeopardy, though Trump and his team might very well do it anyway.