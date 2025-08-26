Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s lies about his approval ratings are more pernicious than they seem

Trump fabricates a popular mandate to justify his subversion of democracy.

Amid push to add Trump to Mount Rushmore, experts say it ‘can’t happen’ August 25, 2025 / 02:19
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.