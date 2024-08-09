Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago news conference simply wasn’t normal

The unfitness for office he displayed Thursday wasn't new. But that doesn’t mean political media shouldn’t focus on it.

Republican playbook ‘doesn’t matter’ if Trump ‘has a performance like yesterday’: Sykes August 9, 2024 / 07:50
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.