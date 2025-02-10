Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

A Trump executive order reportedly has ended a racial discrimination probe at Tesla

A recent executive order kneecapped a key Labor Department office responsible for investigating federal contractors — including Elon Musk’s Tesla — that have been accused of workplace discrimination.

‘He has billions at stake’: The real reason behind Elon Musk’s government takeover February 5, 2025 / 08:02
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.