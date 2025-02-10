A Trump executive order reportedly has ended a racial discrimination probe at Tesla

Policy proposals from the new administration — and the seemingly unmatched power granted to Elon Musk and his allies — sure do suggest that Donald Trump is trying to serve his megarich benefactor more than nearly anyone else.
Whether it’s punishing South Africa for attempting to stem the impact of apartheid racism or giving bigoted white men unfettered access to the upper echelon of the U.S. government, it seems Trump and his allies are ensuring that Musk gets ample returns on the multimillion–dollar investment he made in Trump’s campaign.
And the apparent benefits to Musk could also include the suspension of a federal probe into allegations of racial discrimination at his company Tesla.
An executive order Trump signed Jan. 21 as part of his crusade against diversity required the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which is part of the Department of Labor and investigates discrimination allegations, to immediately halt “[p]romoting ‘diversity’” and “[h]olding Federal contractors and subcontractors responsible for taking ‘affirmative action.’” According to The San Francisco Standard, the order essentially required the compliance office to stop an audit of Tesla over allegations of discrimination at one of its automobile factories.