Two more law firms stand up to Trump’s attempts to punish them

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. We left off last week with open compliance questions in the deportation flights litigation, Paul Weiss caving to Donald Trump’s order targeting the law firm, and Elon Musk’s continued quest to dominate American life while backed by Trump’s Justice Department. All three stories — encapsulating the power consolidation of Trump 2.0 — advanced this week, with the government seeking the Supreme Court’s help on deportations, firms that aren’t Paul Weiss fighting back and Musk trying to sway an important election for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.

Did Trump officials violate court orders to halt certain deportations this month? U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is still examining the issue. The government invoked the “state secrets” privilege this week to try to avoid giving Washington, D.C.’s chief federal trial judge more information, while insisting it didn’t violate his temporary restraining orders. Lawyers representing alleged (but unproven) Venezuelan gang members who Trump wants summarily removed under the wartime Alien Enemies Act have until Monday to respond to the compliance and state secrets claims. So we’ll have to wait until next week to see what the judge says about the government’s conduct.

The compliance issue is separate from the underlying question of whether Boasberg’s orders are legally valid. A divided appeals court panel in D.C. bolstered the orders this week by rejecting the Trump DOJ’s bid to upend them. The DOJ then lodged an urgent Supreme Court appeal on Friday, voicing its latest frustration with lower court judges thwarting the president’s agenda.

April is set to be a big month for the justices deciding emergency litigation — not only on deportations but also on birthright citizenship, federal worker firings and education grants targeted by the administration’s anti-“DEI” push.