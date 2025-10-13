Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s Nobel peace prize campaign is the least important part of the Israel-Hamas deal

If the ceasefire holds, the administration deserves much credit. But the fixation on Trump getting a prize distracts from things that actually matter.

Trump signs Gaza peace plan in Egypt October 13, 2025 / 08:11
By  Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman

Nicholas Grossman is a political science professor at the University of Illinois, editor of Arc Digital and the author of "Drones and Terrorism."