Trump’s trade policies threaten to strengthen China, not weaken it

For tariffs and undermining America’s alliances, Trump and right-wing media’s pitch to their followers is nationalistic. With promises to reverse globalization and restore a mythologized past, they sell a vision of booming domestic manufacturing and repatriated jobs prompting a reflowering of masculinity, calling it “America First.” But that’s just a marketing slogan. The impact of Trump’s hostility to the world isn’t deglobalization; it’s de-Americanization.
International integration will continue, with or without the U.S. The primary causes of globalization are technological (transportation, information) and geopolitical (the collapse of the Soviet Union, leaving no major power opposed), not “globalist” rather than “nationalist” choices by American presidents. Even if Trump’s protectionist policies lead to more American companies’ building factories in the U.S. — already a big if, as he creates economic uncertainty and cuts them off from foreign customers — it won’t stop other countries from seeking prosperity in free trade and security in alliances. Trump might not believe in mutually beneficial cooperation, but others recognize the advantages. The world will move on without us, spurred by Trump’s hostility to deepen friendly relationships and give others a second look. Indeed, it’s already happening.
An illustrative example is Vietnam, with a developing economy that’s similar in size to Norway and Denmark but growing faster. In the 21st century, Vietnam has been one of the most pro-American countries in the world, in part because of concern about China. Nevertheless, the Trump administration slapped Vietnam with a 46% tariff, falsely calling it “reciprocal.” When Vietnam offered to take its already low tariffs with the U.S. to 0%, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed it with “that means nothing to us,” accusing Vietnam of “non-tariff cheating.” This week, Vietnam signed cooperation agreements with China, including on production and supply chains.
Trump’s tariffs won’t get Vietnam to trade less. It just won’t trade as much with the U.S. Globalization isn’t stopping — its locus is shifting, and in a way that harms U.S. interests.
The president and his defenders claim that a main goal of the trade war is to help the U.S. outcompete China, but pushing Asia-Pacific countries closer to China is a primary result of his time in office.As one of the first acts of his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a 12-country trade deal that took years to negotiate. It included America, Vietnam, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Chile and other Pacific Rim countries that together constitute about 40% of the global economy and notably excluded China. TPP not only facilitated trade; it functioned as a China containment strategy, tying Western Pacific countries to the big economies across the ocean, putting them in better position to resist the political demands that’d come with China’s growing economic might.
Trump called TPP a “horrible deal” in the 2016 campaign and withdrew from it when he took office in 2017, promising better deals with each of the TPP countries via one-on-one negotiations. He got none.
A year after the U.S. left, the 11 other countries moved forward with a trade agreement called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). It accepts applications, and in 2024 it welcomed its first new member, the U.K. Current applicants include Taiwan, Costa Rica, Ecuador and … China.China will likely meet the CPTPP’s economic standards; the bloc’s decision will mostly rest on politics. It could take years, and the outcome is uncertain. But even if CPTPP rejects China’s application, American trade hostility makes individual members likelier to seek the relative stability offered by China, despite the strings attached.
Instead of containing China’s rise, Trump cleared its path. The trade war will hurt China’s economy, but as long as it doesn’t collapse, the Chinese government will start making up for the losses by getting trade deals with other countries and the global influence that comes with it. All it has to do is be calm and predictable.